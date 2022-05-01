Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 494 ($6.30).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 405.59. The stock has a market cap of £527.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.