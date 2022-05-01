ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. ATCO has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

