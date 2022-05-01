Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.11) to €18.90 ($20.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Atlantia stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Atlantia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

