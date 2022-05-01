Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 489 to SEK 466 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.20.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

