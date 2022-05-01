Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $300.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $224.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average of $335.80.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

