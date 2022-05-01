Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $661.02

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $661.02, but opened at $635.00. Atrion shares last traded at $635.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atrion by 888.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

