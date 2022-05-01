Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading 28.3% Higher

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price traded up 28.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.04. 197,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 67,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.86 million and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

