Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.78) to GBX 514 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

