AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 19.27.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.95. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

