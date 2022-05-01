Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.50

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 19217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

