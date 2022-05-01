Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

