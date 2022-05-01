Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

