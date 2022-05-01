AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXTI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.