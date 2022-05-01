AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

