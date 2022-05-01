AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 342.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AZZ worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $270,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

