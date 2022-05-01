B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 50,506 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,780,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,034,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.78. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

