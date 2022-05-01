B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 50,506 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,780,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,034,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

