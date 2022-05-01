Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $992.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

