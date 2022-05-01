Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. 12,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,919,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
