Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.79

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.79 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

