Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 439.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

