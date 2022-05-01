Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.90 at Banco Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Banco Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.81) to €0.90 ($0.97) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.02) to €1.00 ($1.08) in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.77) to €0.75 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.79.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

