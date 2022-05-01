Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 207,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,659 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $6.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

