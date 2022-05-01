Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $719.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.66 million and the lowest is $698.19 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $709.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.44 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

