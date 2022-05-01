Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 650,783 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
