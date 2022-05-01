Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 650,783 shares.The stock last traded at $19.58 and had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

