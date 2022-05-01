Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.14

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 69726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

