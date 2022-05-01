BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.