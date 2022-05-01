Barclays Increases Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.00

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.27) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

