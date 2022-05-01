Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.73. The company has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

