Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 240 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.73. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The company has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

