Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.61) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.73.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

