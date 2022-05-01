Barden Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,837 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

