Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

