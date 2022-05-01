Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTEGF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.