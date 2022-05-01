Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$9.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.