BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

