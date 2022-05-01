Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.