Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

