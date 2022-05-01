Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $751.50.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $512.06 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $493.37 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

