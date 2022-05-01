Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 127514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.