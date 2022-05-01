Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Blueprint Medicines has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMC opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

