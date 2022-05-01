BMO Capital Markets Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

