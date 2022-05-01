BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $60.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of CG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

