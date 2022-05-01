BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $91.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

