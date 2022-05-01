Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will report $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.33. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 385.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

