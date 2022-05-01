Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $123.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

NYSE:BC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

