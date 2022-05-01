Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $123.00 at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.68% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.
NYSE:BC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
