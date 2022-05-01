Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of BG stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 87.5% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

