Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $6.05. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2,344 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

