Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.46 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $886.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

