Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.