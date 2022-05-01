Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLLMF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Real Matters stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

